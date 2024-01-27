Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.50.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $391.40. The stock had a trading volume of 497,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.09 and a 12 month high of $402.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $370.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.12.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 80.82% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.94 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 33.91 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.