Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 5.1% of Lipe & Dalton’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 147,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,488,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. STF Management LP lifted its position in Alphabet by 50.2% in the third quarter. STF Management LP now owns 44,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 14,763 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 51,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,459 shares of company stock valued at $25,949,772 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.79. 19,494,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,639,050. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $154.76. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.