117,576 Shares in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 117,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,115,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.28% of WEX at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in WEX by 131.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in WEX by 3.4% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 843,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,166,000 after purchasing an additional 28,013 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in WEX by 7.5% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 32,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the third quarter worth approximately $752,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,809,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $8,426,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith acquired 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $165.31 per share, with a total value of $165,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,067.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,506 shares of company stock valued at $8,845,069 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WEX traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.18. The company had a trading volume of 227,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,712. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.95 and a twelve month high of $208.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.36 and its 200-day moving average is $188.91.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $651.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.45 million. WEX had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 32.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WEX shares. StockNews.com downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on WEX from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded WEX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on WEX from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.46.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

