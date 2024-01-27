Creditcoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $17.03 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001257 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $166.52 million and $17.03 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006775 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000052 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,642,104 coins and its circulating supply is 315,354,874 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

