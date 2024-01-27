KickToken Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.08 Million (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last week, KickToken has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One KickToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. KickToken has a market cap of $2.08 million and $49.09 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00017540 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00020637 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,023.42 or 1.00017886 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011316 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.49 or 0.00205856 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000059 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01720765 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.