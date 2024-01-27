MARBLEX (MBX) Price Reaches $0.65

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One MARBLEX token can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MARBLEX has a market capitalization of $68.29 million and $1.36 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX was first traded on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 323,004,347 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,335,188 tokens. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 323,004,347 with 104,335,188.33183041 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.66135294 USD and is up 2.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $1,685,961.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

