Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,259 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $23,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.87. 3,554,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,983. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.19. The company has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $103.83.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 261.15%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

