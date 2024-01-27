Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 77,438 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 1,554.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,438 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $24,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 327.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RACE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.89.

RACE traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $340.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $246.51 and a 1 year high of $372.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $350.18 and its 200-day moving average is $325.32.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

