Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $28.12 Million Investment in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 751,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $28,117,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.02% of Artisan Partners Asset Management at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 666.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,344,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,663 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $245,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,817,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,748 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,431,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,773 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $27,045,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APAM stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.68. The company had a trading volume of 524,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,313. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.84. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.28. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.68% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

APAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

