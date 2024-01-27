Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,001 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.69% of Group 1 Automotive worth $25,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Shares of GPI traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,118. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.33 and a 12-month high of $310.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $286.19 and its 200 day moving average is $269.74.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.48 by $0.59. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

