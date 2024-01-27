Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 1,041,436 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3,226.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,073,713 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041,436 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in HP were worth $27,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of HP by 89.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of HP by 46.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth approximately $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of HP by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,325,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,275,891. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.34.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 138.83%. HP’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

