Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 124,940 Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 124,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,252,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Medpace by 361.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Medpace from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Medpace Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ MEDP traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.16. 102,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,014. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.89. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.00 and a 12-month high of $317.57.
Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace
In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total transaction of $4,787,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,839,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,587,474.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,391 shares of company stock worth $58,708,131 in the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Medpace Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Medpace
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.