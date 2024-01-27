Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,045,274 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,616 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.79% of Peabody Energy worth $27,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 84.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 1,079.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,345 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

BTU stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,308,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.56.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The coal producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.36). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 4,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $120,385.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,831.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 570,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $13,999,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,852,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 4,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $120,385.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,831.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,283,252 shares of company stock valued at $149,524,162 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report).

