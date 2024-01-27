Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $30.88 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 59.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 802,982 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $30,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.48. 11,649,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,581,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $119.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

