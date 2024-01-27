Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys Shares of 159 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,165,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,591,000 after buying an additional 27,397 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 94,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 22,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.14. 9,151,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,226,757. The stock has a market cap of $281.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $184.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.98.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

