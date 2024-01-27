2,320 Shares in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPCR. Monashee Investment Management LLC raised its position in Structure Therapeutics by 706.5% in the second quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,991 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $29,724,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Structure Therapeutics by 20.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after purchasing an additional 195,708 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC raised its position in Structure Therapeutics by 47.3% in the second quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 997,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,446,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $18,711,000. 46.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Structure Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %
Structure Therapeutics stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.50. The stock had a trading volume of 295,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,676. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $75.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.76.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPCR. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $46.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $58.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Structure Therapeutics
Structure Therapeutics Profile
Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Structure Therapeutics
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.