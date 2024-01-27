2,320 Shares in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPCR. Monashee Investment Management LLC raised its position in Structure Therapeutics by 706.5% in the second quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,991 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $29,724,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Structure Therapeutics by 20.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after purchasing an additional 195,708 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC raised its position in Structure Therapeutics by 47.3% in the second quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 997,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,446,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $18,711,000. 46.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Structure Therapeutics stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.50. The stock had a trading volume of 295,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,676. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $75.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.76.

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPCR. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $46.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $58.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $50.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

