1,725 Shares in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 24,324 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,080,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LIVN stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.54. The company had a trading volume of 368,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,403. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 991.00 and a beta of 0.85. LivaNova PLC has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $59.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.45.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.97 million. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

