Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$230.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IFC. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Intact Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$223.18.

IFC traded up C$0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$208.93. 143,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,755. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$182.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$214.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$206.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$200.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.51 by C$0.59. Intact Financial had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of C$6.39 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 14.2273352 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

