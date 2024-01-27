ATS (TSE:ATS) PT Raised to C$64.00 at Scotiabank

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ATS. TD Securities decreased their price target on ATS from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ATS from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ATS from C$67.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$75.00 price objective on shares of ATS in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on ATS from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$65.83.

Get ATS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ATS

ATS Price Performance

ATS stock traded up C$0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$59.00. 61,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,820. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.78. ATS has a 12 month low of C$45.64 and a 12 month high of C$64.80. The firm has a market cap of C$5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.54.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.04). ATS had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of C$735.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$718.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ATS will post 2.918 EPS for the current year.

ATS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.