Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) PT Raised to C$201.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) had its price objective upped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$180.00 to C$201.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TRI. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$185.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$201.00 to C$211.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$222.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$133.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$185.29.

Thomson Reuters stock traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$200.87. 109,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,931. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$193.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$180.44. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of C$151.86 and a 52 week high of C$205.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.19. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of C$2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.15 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 4.8944324 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Keith Eastwood sold 17,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$138.90, for a total value of C$2,494,644.00. In other Thomson Reuters news, Senior Officer Michael Keith Eastwood sold 17,960 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$138.90, for a total transaction of C$2,494,644.00. Also, Director Linda Walker sold 4,101 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.26, for a total transaction of C$546,499.26. Insiders have sold 27,923 shares of company stock worth $3,876,396 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

