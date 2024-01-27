CIBC Lowers Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target to C$42.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on QBR.B. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$39.50 to C$41.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Quebecor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$38.25 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$40.03.

Quebecor Stock Performance

About Quebecor

Shares of TSE QBR.B traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$33.12. The company had a trading volume of 273,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,072. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.43. Quebecor has a 1 year low of C$27.25 and a 1 year high of C$35.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 468.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.79.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

