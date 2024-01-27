CIBC Lowers Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target to C$42.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.81% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on QBR.B. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$39.50 to C$41.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Quebecor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$38.25 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$40.03.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Quebecor
Quebecor Stock Performance
About Quebecor
Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Quebecor
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.