Picton Mahoney Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 98.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,247 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 4,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total value of $209,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,817,863.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.44.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of RNR stock traded up $3.74 on Friday, hitting $213.31. 404,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.31. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $174.22 and a 1-year high of $227.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.61 and its 200 day moving average is $201.30.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $1.79. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($9.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.89%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

