Lincoln National Corp Sells 828 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 39,284 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,718. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.22. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $64.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

