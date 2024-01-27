28,495 Shares in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 870.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 0.8 %

GPK stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $25.95. 1,822,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,838. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $27.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPK. Bank of America raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

Get Our Latest Report on Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.