Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Hanover Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Hanover Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HNVR

Hanover Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HNVR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.90. 4,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,316. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.92. Hanover Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.17 and a 1-year high of $20.61. The firm has a market cap of $132.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of -0.07.

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Hanover Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanover Bancorp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanover Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Hanover Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 117.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 228,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 397,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 56.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 90,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About Hanover Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Hanover Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, provides personal and business lending and deposit services to businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, credit cards, debit cards, money market, savings, government and municipal banking, and professional services, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.