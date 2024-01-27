Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Price Target to $58.00

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GSBC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Great Southern Bancorp from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:GSBC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.79. The stock had a trading volume of 15,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,394. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $45.38 and a twelve month high of $61.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.94. The company has a market capitalization of $646.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $83.05 million during the quarter. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 12.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.42%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 70,164 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 51,534 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 323.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,168,000 after purchasing an additional 37,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,300,000 after purchasing an additional 32,267 shares in the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

