Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Given New $6.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FULC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 323,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,180. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $429.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.25.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.48% and a negative net margin of 3,769.15%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 348.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 362.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

