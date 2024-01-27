East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $89.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

East West Bancorp stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $80.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.38 and a 200-day moving average of $60.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $759,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,291.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,117.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $759,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,100 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,407,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth $70,749,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,553,000 after buying an additional 756,930 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,997,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,509,000 after buying an additional 667,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 17,898.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 647,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,699,000 after buying an additional 644,333 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.