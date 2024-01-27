Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Farmers National Banc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Farmers National Banc from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Farmers National Banc from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Farmers National Banc Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FMNB stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.29. The company had a trading volume of 77,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $535.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers National Banc

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,756,000 after acquiring an additional 395,203 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 552,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,981,000 after buying an additional 141,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,218,000 after buying an additional 76,686 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,746,000 after buying an additional 72,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,121,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,175,000 after buying an additional 71,515 shares during the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Stories

