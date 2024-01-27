First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FFIN. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Financial Bankshares currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares Stock Up 6.8 %

NASDAQ:FFIN traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.25. The stock had a trading volume of 836,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,367. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.94. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.82.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $119.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,408,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,001,000 after acquiring an additional 339,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,058,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,054,000 after buying an additional 219,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,881,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,569,000 after buying an additional 468,161 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,615,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,818,000 after buying an additional 50,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,344,000 after buying an additional 139,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.