Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given New $660.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $645.00 to $660.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cintas from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $560.57.

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $597.81. 171,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,647. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $607.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $576.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $529.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cintas will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,345,000 after purchasing an additional 46,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cintas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,782,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,615,000 after purchasing an additional 123,468 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 5,584.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,846,000 after purchasing an additional 64,817 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

