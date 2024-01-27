AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on AGF.B. CIBC raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$9.20.
AGF Management Price Performance
About AGF Management
AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.
