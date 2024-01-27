TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TCBK. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.80.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.81. The company had a trading volume of 76,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.59. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $52.66.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.07). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $131.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBK. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 631.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 26.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Further Reading

