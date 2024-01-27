Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

CWST has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Casella Waste Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.00.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CWST traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.64. 215,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,395. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $95.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 133.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.03 and a 200-day moving average of $81.36.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $352.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 110.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,266,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,718,000 after buying an additional 664,068 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,801,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,882,000 after buying an additional 532,019 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,106,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 94.3% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 821,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,270,000 after buying an additional 398,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 269.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,372,000 after buying an additional 352,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

