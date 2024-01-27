Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires 330 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,470 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Maximus were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 71.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 14.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 243.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James downgraded Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In other news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $859,379.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,021.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MMS traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $83.43. 298,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.76 and its 200-day moving average is $80.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.86 and a 1-year high of $89.69.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.63%.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

