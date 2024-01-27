Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires Shares of 1,720 TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKO. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,964,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,333,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,709,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,796,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,506,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKO Group Price Performance

NYSE:TKO traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.54. 1,341,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,678. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 67.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $106.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.00 million. TKO Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TKO. TD Cowen began coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark began coverage on TKO Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TKO Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel purchased 12,531 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.80 per share, with a total value of $999,973.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,973.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven R. Koonin purchased 1,253 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $379,927.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

