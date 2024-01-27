Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires New Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,020 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in KBR by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KBR shares. StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on KBR in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KBR traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,106,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,507. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.53.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.53 per share, for a total transaction of $257,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,584,082.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

