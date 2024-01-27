Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 1,471 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,466,403,000 after acquiring an additional 56,653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,311,000 after acquiring an additional 45,007 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,410,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,239,000 after acquiring an additional 36,094 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,356,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,949,000 after acquiring an additional 72,259 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after acquiring an additional 211,792 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $867.75. 1,614,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $729.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $673.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $883.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 24.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $912.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

