Picton Mahoney Asset Management Decreases Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URA. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 228.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter.

URA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,836,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,593. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.22. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

