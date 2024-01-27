Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires 4,720 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWH. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 102,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 66,615 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,357,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 99.5% in the third quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 5,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,247,000. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the second quarter worth about $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,351,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,329. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.52. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $22.52.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

