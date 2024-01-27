Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,735,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Texas Pacific Land as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,211,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,201,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. 60.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPL stock traded down $5.73 on Friday, reaching $1,488.69. The company had a trading volume of 11,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,959. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,572.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1,691.90. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $1,266.21 and a 12 month high of $2,109.62.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $13.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.52 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $157.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.84 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 45.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 50.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

