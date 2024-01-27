Picton Mahoney Asset Management Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of INDA stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $49.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,127,241 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.52.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.