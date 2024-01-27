Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $293,000 in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIPC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 92.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,164. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.03. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $48.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

About Brookfield Infrastructure

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

