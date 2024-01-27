Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,080,586.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded up $7.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.28. The stock had a trading volume of 924,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,251. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $262.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.21. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CRL. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.31.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

