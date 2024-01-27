Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,990 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $10,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INSP. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 668.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.08.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of INSP traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.81. 323,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,598. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -188.33 and a beta of 1.48. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.27 and a 52-week high of $330.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.35.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.49 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.