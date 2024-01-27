Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ESAB were worth $11,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ESAB by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,657,000 after buying an additional 1,920,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ESAB by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,119,000 after buying an additional 119,073 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ESAB by 2,222.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,391,000 after buying an additional 2,436,338 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ESAB by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,102,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,932,000 after buying an additional 83,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ESAB by 2,239.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,569,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,611 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESAB. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ESAB from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

ESAB stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.34. The company had a trading volume of 120,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.66. ESAB Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.49 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. ESAB’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. ESAB’s payout ratio is currently 6.80%.

In other news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $42,819.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,010.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total transaction of $543,331.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $42,819.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,010.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,265 shares of company stock worth $1,154,481. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

