Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 459,965 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 179.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 715,688 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 459,965 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of UiPath worth $12,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in UiPath by 2,005.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PATH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on UiPath from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on UiPath from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.32.

PATH stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.74. 6,953,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,482,307. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $26.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of -81.18 and a beta of 0.98.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $325.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. As a group, analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $1,611,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 788,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,143,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $1,611,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 788,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,143,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 587,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,054,516.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 850,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,023,000. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

