Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $11.71 Million Stock Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,180 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Royalty Pharma worth $11,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RPRX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 112.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 30.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of RPRX stock remained flat at $29.11 during trading hours on Friday. 1,334,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,494. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 93.91, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.42. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 13.51, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 258.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RPRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $983,590.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $983,590.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at $553,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,168,829.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,753,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,116,739.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,860,323 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

