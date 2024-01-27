Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392,362 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Summitry LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.2% in the third quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 62,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Sysco by 3.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at $467,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,096,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,643. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.98. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02. The firm has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

