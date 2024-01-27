Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 17,722 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,722 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $13,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,398,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,652,000 after acquiring an additional 180,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cummins by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,473,000 after purchasing an additional 191,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Cummins by 99,156.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,354,000 after buying an additional 70,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after buying an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $240.63. The company had a trading volume of 647,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $265.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMI

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.